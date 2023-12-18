AUSL Modena – Finale Emilia, the CAU opens today, Monday 18 December

Press release

It is the second Assistance and Urgency Center to start operations in the province of Modena: with direct access from 8am to midnight, it will take care of citizens with urgent but not serious health problems. The team, made up of a doctor, nurse and OSS, will be able to make use of diagnostic tests such as ultrasounds, x-rays and blood tests, to give a complete response to your health needs

Today, Monday 18 December, the Assistance and Urgency Center (CAU) in Finale Emilia opensa new service that takes care of people with urgent but not serious health problems.

Place at close-up of the Finale Community Houseindicated by appropriate signs, will be with direct access 7 days a week from 8am to midnight. From midnight to 8 am, access will be mediated by telephone contact with the Continuity of Care service (800 032 032), which will be able to resolve the health problem by telephone (as happens in 80% of cases) or send the citizen to the CAU clinic or request a home visit. The CAU of Finale Emilia is the second to start its activity in the province of Modena after that of Castelfranco Emilia: a CAU will gradually be activated in each District.

It operates within the CAU of Finale Emilia a team made up of a doctor, nurse and OSSin integration with general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice who are the patient’s primary contact: the doctor, knowing the patient’s clinical history, will also be able to evaluate, if necessary, referral to the CAU.

Between main innovations brought about by the establishment of the CAUthe possibility of having diagnostic investigations such as ultrasound, electrocardiogram, x-ray and some laboratory testsuseful for quickly reaching an initial diagnosis, which in some cases resolves the problem.

As illustrated during the public meeting which took place on the evening of Thursday 14 December in Finale, the CAU will be able to access people with urgent but not serious health problems, with mild symptoms: among these, for example, mild trauma, superficial wounds, nausea or vomiting, joint pain. The complete list of symptoms and pathologies is published on Modena Local Health Authority website It is on Region website on the Frequently Asked Questions page.

What is the CAU?

The CAU is a local health facility where they work medici of primary care e nursesadequately trained, ready to welcome and assist patients with urgent, low-complexity problems.

How does it work?

Upon accessing the CAU, citizens are welcomed by the nurse who carries out an interview to assess their needs. This is followed by a doctor’s visit with any further diagnostic investigations such as an electrocardiogram, an x-ray and some laboratory tests.

The CAU doctor can then evaluate, and if necessary prescribe, specialist services to complete the diagnosis, even at the end of the CAU process. In this case, the outcome of the in-depth treatment must be assessed directly by the General Practitioner or the Freely Chosen Pediatrician – who remain the main references for every citizen assisted – without having to return to the CAU.

The outcome of the clinical-care process carried out at the CAU is made available in the citizen’s Electronic Health Record.

For which pathologies or symptoms should you contact the CAU?

People with symptoms can contact the CAU light but urgent, which cannot be resolved with a visit to your general practitioner or free-choice pediatrician (those situations which, to date, often lead the citizen to go to the emergency room with urgent situations but which do not put his life in danger) . For example: injuries or pain in the limbs, rashes and insect bites, lumbago, abdominal pain, minor trauma and superficial wounds, colic, swelling, etc.

What happens if a citizen underestimates the severity of his symptoms?

If a person presents with specific symptoms, for example chest pain, severe difficulty breathing or a sudden and unusual headache, 118 is immediately activated for transfer to hospital.

What services can CAUs perform?

Citizens who turn to the CAU will come visited and they will receive the urgent services necessary to resolve, in whole or in part, their problem. In fact, they can be arranged further investigationsto be carried out at subsequent times.

The CAU can carry out medical examinations but also certificationstreatment pharmacological as needed, prescription therapy for new onset pathologies or essential therapies, minor surgical procedures (e.g. sutures, dressings)

Is access to the CAU free?

The visit and some diagnostic tests offered at the CAU (for example electrocardiogram and some blood tests) are free for all residents and/or assisted citizens of the Region, while for all others the visit will have a ticket costing 20 euros.

The additional specialist services prescribed by the CAU doctor for diagnostic completion are paid for by the citizen with the relevant ticket.

