AUSL Modena – Flu vaccination, 160 thousand doses distributed to general practitioners in the province of Modena, 6300 doses already administered

This morning, during a press conference, the Directors of the three Modena healthcare companies (USL Company of Modena, University Hospital of Modena and Sassuolo Spa Hospital) – Anna Maria PetriniClaudio The wagon and Stefano Reggiani – together with Dante Cemetery (FIMMG) and Guido Venturini (SNAMI), provincial secretaries of the primary care doctors’ unions, recalled the value of the flu vaccination as an effective and safe protection tool for oneself and for vulnerable people. It was also highlighted the important possibility of administration together with the anti-Covid vaccine. Also in this case the campaign began last October 16th (almost 6 thousand doses arrived in Modena in recent days), precisely to underline the opportunity of co-administration, with the same methods.

Also this year we reiterate how the vaccination against influenza of all healthcare personnel is an action of absolute strategic importance to reduce the risk of infection transmission in healthcare facilities and socio-healthcare communities and to guarantee the sustainability of the regional healthcare service during the months of greatest impact of the influenza epidemic. To reinforce the message, the Directors of some of the Departments that have daily contact with patients and their families more than others, the Director of the Intercompany Emergency Department, Geminiano Flag; Giuseppe Boriani, Director of the Intercompany Integrated Department of Nephrological, Cardiac and Vascular Diseases; the Director of the Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation of the Modena Local Health Authority, Fabio Gilioli and Unimore immunologist, Andrea Cossarizeas well as Sandra RanieriNursing Coordinator of the Modena Community Paediatrics and Dumbrava Lucica, Social Health Operator at the Modena Community House.

At the end of the meeting with journalists, the three General Directors and the health professionals who attended underwent the flu vaccination and, where possible, also the anti-Covid vaccination.

