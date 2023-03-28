Home Health AUSL Modena – Formigine: zebras and lions ‘invade’ the pediatric spaces of Villa Bianchi to enchant young patients
AUSL Modena – Formigine: zebras and lions ‘invade’ the pediatric spaces of Villa Bianchi to enchant young patients

This morning, Tuesday 28 March, a moment of thanksgiving to the ‘Team Enjoy’ was held at Villa Bianchi: the mayor of Formigine, Maria Costi, was present; the Director of the Sassuolo Health District, Federica Ronchetti; a delegation of the ‘Team Enjoy’ headed by the president Nicola Ortugno and made up of Silvia Pini, who dealt with the application of the designs, Davide Nostrini and Ivan Lineti, collaborators of the Team.
With them the health workers of the Community House, committed every day to welcoming the young patients.

“Beautifying places of care, especially those where children are welcomed, is essential to lighten moments that can create fear and discomfort in young patients – declares the mayor of Formigine, Maria Costi -. More colorful and fun environments are also a great help for parents, who in this way have an extra ‘ally’ in making situations that are not always easy to explain accept. I thank ‘Team Enjoy’ for the constant commitment to the community and all the subjects who have made this splendid jungle possible”.

