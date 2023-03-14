“Before the illness I don’t remember anything, I only know that I looked from the outside to exist for the happiness of others. Then, year after year, she wrapped herself around me in a lethal embrace. She reminds you that everyone is better than you and keeps open the wounds from which fear and insecurity enter. She cares about you, and if you’re crying over disappointment or angry she squeezes your hand tightly and helps you glue the resentment onto you. If you are wondering if this link can be broken, I say yes. What is Healing? Thinking: “I want to live the same, I want to live for me””.
Fear, anguish, guilt, but also awareness and fortitude: there is a universe of emotions in the words of Alice (invented name), 23 years old, former patient of one of the three Centers for eating disorders (DCA) of the Modena Local Health Authority present in the province, united in a single program directed by Dr. Roberta Covezzi. Words that want to be a message of hope in view of National Lilac Bow Daywhich for the twelfth year since 2012 is celebrated on March 15: it can be healed. To “break the bond” that binds those suffering from disorders such as anorexia and bulimia, theuntilwhich, in many of its many forms, is protagonist of rehabilitation activities of the DCA Business Program. Such as the Kitchen and the photography, at the center of the food psychoeducation project at the starred restaurant L’Erba del Re by chef Luca Marchini which will soon become an exhibition with the shots that the Modenese photographer Barbara Bertoncelli took during the meetings; or the musica, which becomes a therapeutic tool in the “Alimentari di musica” project financed by the Cassa di Risparmio di Modena Foundation. Finally the theaterwith the show/testimony that will enliven the key event of the Day of the Lilla Bow, the meeting that will be held in Pavullo starting at 18 at the Underground Gallery of Palazzo Ducale.
- Roberta Covezzi
“The ability to use various forms of creative and artistic expression – underlines Dr. Covezzi – stems from the belief that the mastery of various expressive means can constitute a new communicative opportunity, which favors the possibility of adequately regulating emotions, facilitating their mental reworking and their reproduction”.
The DCA Program, which has three offices in the province (Mirandola, Modena and Sassuolo), uses a multidisciplinary approach: each team is made up of a psychiatrist, neuropsychiatrist, dietician, psychiatric rehabilitation technician, internist, adolescent psychologist and ‘adulthood. The age group taken care of goes from 12 to 35 years, with a prevalence in the adolescent age and that, net, of female patients. Each course lasts on average about two years.
In 2022, there were a total of 216 new accesses to the Centeragainst 280 in 2021. In total, between new accesses and patients already under treatment, there were followed 417 people: a number more than doubled compared to four years ago (190 in 2018) and with an ever increasing trend.
“Due to the pandemic – explains the head of the corporate DCA program – many people who already suffered from eating disorders have seen their symptoms worsen and, at the same time, new eating disorders have emerged where there were life situations and personal characteristics that already represented fertile ground for the development of the disorder. In 2022, new accesses were down compared to 2021, but the number of users treated increased as in 2020 and 2021 the users accepted into the program had serious and higher levels of severity than in 2019, thus requiring longer treatment paths.
The photographic exhibition and the project with the chef
The idea of creating an interactive and itinerant photographic exhibition was born from the food psychoeducation project with chef Marchini, which will be proposed in the coming months in schools and public structures, with the images that the Modenese photographer Barbara Bertoncelli took during the meetings at Erba del Re. On the occasion of Lilla Bow Day, a video will be published on the social channels of the Ausl with a selection of these shots and, in the background, just the few but powerful and significant sentences written by Alice and interpreted by the voice of Dr. Covezzi.
The images of the exhibition, entitled “Finding oneself in the kitchen with the chef”, well express the fundamental concepts behind the project, representing the various stages of the complex process needed to rebuild a balanced relationship with food. Giving adequate value to every aspect related to eating, to the sensory aspects of food, to the way of setting the table and preparing the dish, to sharing the preparation and consumption of food, can become elements of great importance in the process of restructuring eating habits. The meeting with a cooking expert aims to deepen, through direct experience “in the field”, issues relating to the organoleptic properties of food and the characteristics of different methods of preparation and food. The invaluable experience, combined with the passion, creativity and availability of chef Marchini, allow you to know and test the sensory properties of different food products, to experience the importance of beauty in the presentation of dishes and the memories that food can evoke .
The healing power of music
Another rehabilitation project linked to artistic expressions and in particular to music will kick off on Thursday 16 March: “Alimentarsi di musica”, in collaboration with the Briciole voluntary association, will offer group or individual music therapy activities not only to patients and their families, but also to health professionals and volunteers who work within the DCA Program. Music therapy represents a multisensory, relational, emotional and cognitive stimulation, which adapts perfectly to the therapeutic context: in fact, these elements represent the three dimensions of body image distortion in people with eating disorders. It is an innovative path that enriches the proposal of group and individual rehabilitation activities, essential for improving the quality of life thanks to a preventive, rehabilitative and therapeutic process.
The project participated in the “Personae” tender, obtaining funding from the Cassa di Risparmio di Modena Foundation.