“Before the illness I don’t remember anything, I only know that I looked from the outside to exist for the happiness of others. Then, year after year, she wrapped herself around me in a lethal embrace. She reminds you that everyone is better than you and keeps open the wounds from which fear and insecurity enter. She cares about you, and if you’re crying over disappointment or angry she squeezes your hand tightly and helps you glue the resentment onto you. If you are wondering if this link can be broken, I say yes. What is Healing? Thinking: “I want to live the same, I want to live for me””.

Fear, anguish, guilt, but also awareness and fortitude: there is a universe of emotions in the words of Alice (invented name), 23 years old, former patient of one of the three Centers for eating disorders (DCA) of the Modena Local Health Authority present in the province, united in a single program directed by Dr. Roberta Covezzi. Words that want to be a message of hope in view of National Lilac Bow Daywhich for the twelfth year since 2012 is celebrated on March 15: it can be healed. To “break the bond” that binds those suffering from disorders such as anorexia and bulimia, theuntilwhich, in many of its many forms, is protagonist of rehabilitation activities of the DCA Business Program. Such as the Kitchen and the photography, at the center of the food psychoeducation project at the starred restaurant L’Erba del Re by chef Luca Marchini which will soon become an exhibition with the shots that the Modenese photographer Barbara Bertoncelli took during the meetings; or the musica, which becomes a therapeutic tool in the “Alimentari di musica” project financed by the Cassa di Risparmio di Modena Foundation. Finally the theaterwith the show/testimony that will enliven the key event of the Day of the Lilla Bow, the meeting that will be held in Pavullo starting at 18 at the Underground Gallery of Palazzo Ducale.