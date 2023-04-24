Home » AUSL Modena – From the Alberto Pio Lions Club 11 telemedicine kits for remote monitoring of chronic patients
AUSL Modena – From the Alberto Pio Lions Club 11 telemedicine kits for remote monitoring of chronic patients

Pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitor, spirometer, scale and smartphone, all connected to each other and to the monitoring platform via a simple Bluetooth connection. This is the content of each of the 11 telemedicine kits donated to the Modena Local Health Authority by the Alberto Pio Lions Club of Carpi and delivered on Friday 21 April in the presence of company and association representatives.

The donated devices will enrich the technological equipment of the Territorial Operations Centers (TOCs) and the Community Nursing Points present in the Carpi District, and will allow constant remote monitoring of the main parameters of the chronic patients taken care of. In fact, telemedicine represents one of the most important tools of the Community Nurse’s activity, the new professional figure who acts as a point of reference for the territory, facilitating the taking charge, the continuity of assistance and the collaboration between specialists, Doctors of general medicine and social and health services.

