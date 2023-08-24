AUSL Modena – Gender equality and the fight against stereotypes in sport, two projects of the Modena AUSL candidates for the ‘Women Protagonists in Healthcare 2023’ Award

The Ausl of Modena participated in the award with the aim of optimizing the comparison between health experts on the subject of Gender Equality Management, a competence that the Cug (Single Guarantee Committee of Modena) has been deepening for years through the planning of positive actions including Balance Sheet and Gender Medicine. There were two main intentions: to highlight the company’s experiences on the subject by nominating the two projects and to continue the work with the community through the tables relating to ‘Gender Violence’ and ‘Local Health Indicators’.

(In the photo: from left Milena Casalini, Ausl sociologist and Cug president; and Eddy Bellei, Ausl equity and gender medicine coordinator)

In particular, the projects submitted by the Modena Local Health Authority were: one dedicated to the Shared Company Path on the definition of the Gender Budget, the other on the experiences of health promotion and Gender Medicine activated by Sports Medicine.

The methodological path on the Gender Report starts from a phase of analysis of the corporate organization suitable for detecting Key Product Indicators – KPIs, identifying good practices and resources allocated in favor of equal opportunities according to the principle of equity and enhancing performance indicators social-health in terms of appropriateness.

The Gender Sports Medicine project takes into account the physical and bimechanical differences between men and women and, among the various initiatives, carries out campaigns and training (in schools, sports clubs, trade fairs, etc.) to promote sport with attention to the specificities of genres and the fight against stereotypes. In collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Regional Anti-Doping Center, it involves male and female athletes for awareness-raising aimed above all at the correct use of supplements and medicines and healthy eating.

The two projects presented at the last Convention ‘Women Protagonists in Healthcare 2023’ aroused great interest and an excellent comparison between healthcare companies to learn about and deepen the experiences of the Modena Local Health Authority, thus expanding the network of external contacts already initiated with expert bodies in the sector such as universities and associations.

“The Modena Local Health Authority, which has always been committed to equal opportunities issues, demonstrates with these projects a shared commitment that integrates the gender perspective in the budget procedure as a relevant category both in the internal (employees) and external ( users) – declares Milena Casalini, sociologist of the Modena Local Health Authority and president of the Cug (Single Guarantee Committee) -. In this way, a concrete path oriented towards equity and gender medicine is undertaken as a transversal approach to the disciplines. We thank all the employees of the Ausl who, in various capacities, are collaborating actively and responsibly with the projects related to the theme of Gender Equality Management promoted by the Single Guarantee Committee”.

