AUSL Modena – Generations and adults in comparison to explore the digital and social world, a laboratory to reflect and understand each other

The appointment is aimed at all parents, scholastic, educational, social and health operators and all children of the first and second grade secondary school in the province of Modena. In particular, the meeting aims to be a space for discussion and dialogue on the subject of social networks and gaming through digital and non-digital stimuli, to give adults the opportunity to better understand how young people live life online and allow children to express your own voice.

The appointment – in continuity with the initiatives of the ‘Collaborations’ cycle held in recent weeks in all the health districts of the province – is part of the Ri.So. of the Adolescence Center in coordination with the Childhood Adolescent Neuropsychiatry service of the Modena Ausl, which aims to raise awareness on the issue of social withdrawal. The phenomenon is an increasingly widespread manifestation of suffering among adolescents who tend to increasingly reduce friendships and over time also their attendance at social and scholastic contexts, sometimes ending up locking themselves up in their room.

The workshop on Saturday 27 will begin with a breakfast together and a surprise, to then begin a dialogue on “how to grow up”: Federica Rolli, Director of Social-Health Activities of the Modena Local Health Authority, will open the session. The operators of the Pathological Addiction Sector of the Ausl will take turns; an expert on Internet addiction; the provincial student council; some parents who are facing the problem of social withdrawal and the children of the Ceis ‘Tutor’ project, who will testify their difficulties in video recordings.

All information on the Social Retreat, RI-SO Project is available on the page www.ausl.mo.it/ritiro-sociale

“The laboratory – says Federica Rolli, Director of Social-Health Activities of the Modena Local Health Authority – represents a moment of growth of collaboration between the various institutions (centres for families, social services, schools and their branches consultancy, the Ausl) that take care of young people and their families, making girls and boys protagonists and giving value to the dialogue between generations to encourage participatory listening”.

“The Ri.So. it has created in social and health workers, teachers and parents an important sensitivity in understanding the signs of shame and the tendency to withdraw from relationships. In this way it is possible to start networking long before complete closure is reached – says Maria Corvese, Head of the Ri-So project and of the Adolescent Centers of the Modena Local Health Authority -. The use of social media and gaming, in cases of withdrawal, is a positive prognostic factor. Throughout the province, 108 families met between January and March 2023 by the psychologists of the project for advice on the first symptoms of social withdrawal in their children. The workshop on May 27th aims to explore the meaning of the use of devices in various ages and try to draw the continuum between their functional use for growth and the pathological one “.