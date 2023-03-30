Home Health AUSL Modena – Guiglia, inauguration of the Community Nursing Point. will take charge of the most fragile citizens in synergy with other health professionals
AUSL Modena – Guiglia, inauguration of the Community Nursing Point. will take charge of the most fragile citizens in synergy with other health professionals

“The Community Nursing Point is a further piece of assistance available to the community to ensure it an ever closer health service – says the General Manager of the Modena Local Health Authority, Anna Maria Petrini -. In the case of Guiglia, and in the mountain area in general, having figures who can act as a link between the most fragile patients, general practitioners and other health professionals is an added value for a territory where it is not always easy to move and where an immediate consultation can prove decisive”.

“The community nurse will network with health professionals, first and foremost general practitioners, organizations and institutions, pharmacies and associations, working in close collaboration with them – underlines Imma Cacciapuoti, Local Health Authority Head of Modena -. This figure deals with prevention interventions, aimed at all age groups, on correct lifestyles and taking charge of chronicity and fragility “.

“The introduction of the community nurse will give citizens residing in the Guiglia area the opportunity to have a reference figure who will act as a link between families, general practitioners and the services present in order to ensure adequate assistance – adds Elisa Reggianini of the Vignola Hospital and Health District Assistance Department -. The nurse, acting both independently and in collaboration with the professionals present in the community, will be able to take charge of the patients/users according to the different levels of complexity”.

