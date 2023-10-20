AUSL Modena – ‘Hands for life’, the ‘chain of survival’ in Piazzale Sant’Agostino to help people suffering from cardiac arrest

Every year, in Italy, over 60 thousand people are victims of cardiac arrest: according to data from 118 Emilia-Romagna Region, by intervening quickly with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation many people could be saved, defibrillation within 3-5 minutes from the start of cardiac arrest can lead to survival of up to 50-70% of cases.

In the province of Modena there are currently over a thousand semi-automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) registered in the register kept by the Territorial Emergency Service 118 of Modena: each defibrillator, whether for private use or in public environments, must be regularly registered. For several years, this register has been the central hub of the DAE Responder app, an application that can be downloaded onto any smartphone by an adult citizen who, even without training, has made himself available to find and use one of these defibrillators in the event of cardiac arrest while waiting of the arrival of 118. In the last year alone, there have been over 1100 new activations of the application.

“The Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation week aims to raise awareness in the community about sudden cardiac arrest, which in our province affects around 12 people a week – declares Luca Gherardi, Rescue Technician of Set 118 Modena -. The objective is to make citizens aware of the methods of intervention starting from the early recognition of those who are not responding and not breathing, by making an early and effective call to 118. The maneuvers suggested via audio or video by the station operators can prove fundamental, together with the use of the defibrillator, to save the life of the person struck by illness”.