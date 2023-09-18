AUSL Modena – Health companies united for the safety of care

All these initiatives come alongside all the activities that have been underway for a long time at the Health Authorities of the Province of Modena, in collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Region, largely aimed at creating an increasingly deep-rooted ” culture of safety”.

Of particular importance is Incident Reporting, which is a reporting system that allows healthcare professionals to describe and communicate adverse events and near-events(potential adverse events that have not occurred), which are then partly analyzed with specific techniques to identify improvement actions to be developed.

In addition to these internal reports, the reports that citizens can submit to the Health Authorities through the appropriate Public Relations Offices (URP), requests for compensation for damages, incidents of accidental falls of patients and visitors are also collected and evaluated. , etc. This complex control system allows Healthcare Companies to prepare company documents (procedures, protocols, etc.) which, often incorporating specific regional indications in this regard, indicate to healthcare professionals working on the front line the measures and behaviors to be adopted which, according to the most up-to-date scientific literature, have proven capable of preventing such potentially harmful events.

Among the measures to prevent potential errors is certainly the systematic application of Operating room and caesarean section safety checklistwhich represent a fundamental preliminary and systematic support to the operating teams verification of adherence to safety recommendations in the operating room and whose application is therefore strategic for reducing mortality and complications post-operative. Its systematic application in all Modena healthcare companies has made it possible to detect in most cases a regular performance of security checks and, in a small percentage, the interception of non-compliance, promptly managed and resolved to guarantee the safety of the procedure implemented.

Il Infectious Risk Management carries out surveillance and control activities, also with respect to the current pandemic context, Antimicrobial stewardship and training.

Furthermore, among the various indicators, the Pharmacovigilancei.e. the set of evaluation and information activities relating to the safety of medicines and aimed at better defining the risk/benefit ratio of medicines on the market, the Surveillance devicewhich intends to monitor the safety of medical devices, and theHemovigilancea system of procedures aimed at detecting and monitoring serious reactions and serious adverse events related to the transfusion process.

