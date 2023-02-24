The new positions of the directors of the seven health districts of the Modena Local Health Authority were announced in recent days. The appointments were made by the General Manager Anna Maria Petrini, at the conclusion of the selection procedure, and will be operational from March 1st, after the opinions of the Mayors of the Municipalities of the province who are responsible for approving the proposals of the Healthcare Company.

Three new names, those of Annamaria Ferraresi in the District of Mirandola, Cristina Maccaferri in the District of Castelfranco Emilia and Massimo Brunetti in the District of Pavullo, and four confirmations: Andrea Spanò (District of Modena), Stefania Ascari (Carpi), Federica Casoni (Vignola ) and Federica Ronchetti (Sassuolo).

The Districts represent the fundamental territorial articulation of corporate governance, which has the task of ensuring the response to the health needs of the population of a given territory, in collaboration with the Local Authorities. In particular, the District Director represents the General Management in the area of ​​competence, supporting it in relations with the Mayors and implementing the strategic and operational vision indications.

“These figures – declares the DG Ausl Anna Maria Petrini – they have a very important role of constant comparison and co-construction of health services, welfare and social welfare paths with the mayors of the territory and, more generally, with the whole world of institutions and associations that live there. I believe that what we have been facing in recent years is a particularly demanding but also extremely challenging situation because we are truly going to build the healthcare of the future. I can only be profoundly grateful to those who preceded them, and who are now moving on to other positions – such as Dr. Angelo Vezzosi -, or continue in their service, such as Federica Rolli, Local Health Authority Director and Gabriele Romani, Medical Director of the Paulo hospital. Best wishes to the new District Directors for a fruitful work in favor of our health system”.