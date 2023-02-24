The new positions of the directors of the seven health districts of the Modena Local Health Authority were announced in recent days. The appointments were made by the General Manager Anna Maria Petrini, at the conclusion of the selection procedure, and will be operational from March 1st, after the opinions of the Mayors of the Municipalities of the province who are responsible for approving the proposals of the Healthcare Company.
Three new names, those of Annamaria Ferraresi in the District of Mirandola, Cristina Maccaferri in the District of Castelfranco Emilia and Massimo Brunetti in the District of Pavullo, and four confirmations: Andrea Spanò (District of Modena), Stefania Ascari (Carpi), Federica Casoni (Vignola ) and Federica Ronchetti (Sassuolo).
The Districts represent the fundamental territorial articulation of corporate governance, which has the task of ensuring the response to the health needs of the population of a given territory, in collaboration with the Local Authorities. In particular, the District Director represents the General Management in the area of competence, supporting it in relations with the Mayors and implementing the strategic and operational vision indications.
“These figures – declares the DG Ausl Anna Maria Petrini – they have a very important role of constant comparison and co-construction of health services, welfare and social welfare paths with the mayors of the territory and, more generally, with the whole world of institutions and associations that live there. I believe that what we have been facing in recent years is a particularly demanding but also extremely challenging situation because we are truly going to build the healthcare of the future. I can only be profoundly grateful to those who preceded them, and who are now moving on to other positions – such as Dr. Angelo Vezzosi -, or continue in their service, such as Federica Rolli, Local Health Authority Director and Gabriele Romani, Medical Director of the Paulo hospital. Best wishes to the new District Directors for a fruitful work in favor of our health system”.
Stefania Ascari – District of Carpi
Born in Carpi, she graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Modena and specialized in Gerontology and Geriatrics. She was responsible for the Fragile Area (elderly and disabled) of the District of Sassuolo and, from 2002 to 2007, she worked as an internal contracted specialist at the Elderly Health Service of the District of Carpi. You have worked in district and primary care settings, supporting the Planning Office for the elaboration and application of governance strategies for social-healthcare activities. You have carried out clinical activity at the clinics for cognitive disorders and dementia, coordinating relations with the General Practitioners, the hospital and the affiliated structures. She has participated as a lecturer and speaker in numerous courses and conferences, and is the author of works published in national and international journals on issues related to geriatrics, care for the elderly and ageing. You have held your current position since 12 December 2016.
Massimo Brunetti – District of Pavullo
Graduated in Economics and Commerce in Turin, he has worked in the world of health since 1993. He is an expert in the organization and evaluation of health services and has collaborated with the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, with the National Agency for Health Services Regional offices of Rome, with the Norwegian Knowledge Center for the Health Services of Oslo, with the Department of Health of the Emilia-Romagna Region. In the Modena Local Health Authority he held various positions including the management of the Organizational Development and Human Resources Service, of Innovation and Organizational Evaluation, of the Internal Audit, Anti-corruption and Anti-Money Laundering service up to the last current position as director of the Communication Service, External Relations and health promotion. He is the author of about 90 scientific publications and health technology assessment papers.
Federica Casoni – District of Vignola
Graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, she is a specialist in neurology. In 2003 he took part in an internship at the Neurological Clinic of the University of Heidelberg (Germany), subsequently he worked as a medical director at the Neurological clinic of the Hospital and of the Baggiovara Hospital dealing with the management of patients with acute cerebral stroke, planning of provincial Stroke and clinical-organizational research. In 2009 he obtained a second level master’s degree in “Promotion and governance of research in healthcare companies” at the Health Agency of the Emilia Romagna Region, again in the same year in the field of research he won the “Bando Giovani Ricercatori” of the Ministry of Health with the project “TIA pathway implementation to improve clinical management in a second level hospital”. Still in the field of training, Casoni participates in a second level master’s degree in business management at the SDA Bocconi in Milan, where she obtained the second level university executive master in “Management of health and social welfare companies”. In the last two years she perfected her skills by participating in the course in “Organization and management of community homes” at the Catholic University of Milan and the “Management training course for the general and strategic management of healthcare organizations” at the University of Parma. Among her main professional experiences, the coordination role of the provincial inter-company group on telemedicine and, since 2012, various positions within the staff of the General Management of the Local Health Authority, working on the reorganization of pathways, projects and care networks. Since 2017, you have been responsible for the Health Management of the Vignola Hospital, while in 2021, following the retirement of Dr. Maria Pia Biondi, you will be entrusted with the management of the Vignola District.
Annamaria Ferraresi – District of Mirandola
Born in Ferrara, she graduated in Pedagogy in 1997 and in Nursing and Midwifery Sciences in 2007. Since 2011 Head of Training and Updating of the University Hospital of Ferrara and since 2015 of the Intercompany Training Service of the two healthcare companies of the province. Since 2018 you have been Director of the West District of the Ferrara Local Health Authority where you started and developed the “F.lli Borselli” Health Home in Bondeno and the inter-company project of the Pieve di Cento Health Home in collaboration with the Local Health Authority from Bologna. You have promoted projects aimed at the integration and improvement of social and health services with particular reference to hospital-territory integration. You have led the planning, implementation and verification of the Zone Plans; in collaboration with local authorities and associations you have developed projects oriented towards health promotion and the humanisation of care. Since 2020 she has been the President of the General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics Company Committee of the USL Ferrara Company. Of consolidated academic experience, he is a contract professor in various Italian universities with teaching in the educational and welfare fields. Member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of the National Federation of Nursing Professions until 2017, he has developed international collaborations in scientific research oriented towards the development of territorial services, family nursing and missed treatments.
Cristina Maccaferri – District of Castelfranco Emilia
She returns to the Modena Local Health Authority after spending five years at the Bologna Local Health Authority, where she held various roles within the Primary Care Department, of which she was also Acting Director, in addition to the replacement role (since November 2020 to January 2021) to the Directorate of the West Plain District. She graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, she obtained a specialization in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and attended various training courses on managerial management of complex structures. Her professional activity began at the Modena Ausl as a medical director of epidemiology and public health, to then move on to managerial positions first in the area of assistance to the elderly and disabled and finally in primary care in the District of Carpi. In 2018 the experience in Bologna, where he worked in the midst of the Covid emergency coordinating and structuring the USCA teams, the vaccination teams, gained experience in the field of intermediate and transitional care pathways with a focus on home care He collaborated and elaborated agreements with general medicine and pediatrics of free choice. Since 2001 she has been a lecturer in seminars and masters as well as a tutor in training courses.
Andrea Spanò – District of Modena
Graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and Specialist in Gerontology and Geriatrics. He attended a course in Psycho-geriatrics at the Old Age Section of the Institute of Psychiatry of the University of London. He began his activity in public health in 1992, as a geriatrician at the Pavullo hospital. After an experience in the world of private healthcare, in 2000 he returned to the Local Health Authority in Modena where he held the position of Head of Basic Assistance and Health for the Elderly for the Pavullese District, of which, since 2005, he has been the Head of Primary Care . He obtained a Master’s Degree in Management Functions and Health Services Management at the Alma Mater University of Bologna and after obtaining the Regional Management Training Certification he was appointed Director of the Pavullo District in 2015. He has developed specific research lines concerning both the evaluation of physiological and pathological cerebral aging and its effects on the social interactions of the elderly and both the planning and organization of territorial health services in the context of the development of the Company Primary Care network which are been the subject of publications in national and foreign scientific journals. Since 1 November 2016 he has been director of the District of Modena.