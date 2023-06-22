AUSL Modena – Healthcare companies, universities, institutions and above all citizens: together for the future of the Modena healthcare and social system

Each of the healthcare companies was able to present the innovations envisaged from an organizational point of view. At the provincial level, never as in this historical moment is working together on the construction of integrated provincial clinical networks to improve the diagnosis and treatment of the main pathologies; then there are new paths at the territorial level, which see the creation of new organizational models to give substance to the new places of healthcare, such as the Community Houses, the territorial operating centres, the telemedicine centre, the network of community nurses and home assistance, the Continuity of Care service which from 3 July will see the activation of a single provincial telephone number, free of charge, for the immediate taking over by a doctor of urgent health needs.

There was no lack of analysis of existing problems such as the increase in both health and socio-economic poverty and fragility, the under-financing of public health, the difficulty in finding doctors and nurses to be included in the structures, the issue of management of innovation and the search for appropriateness.

The Healthcare Authorities are constantly working to maintain the levels of healthcare offered, despite the enormous difficulties in terms of resources and personnel. They have recovered all the operations suspended in 2021 due to the pandemic and are now working to complete the 2022 recovery, sharing the surgical platforms on a provincial basis to allow maximum performance in their use. Also with respect to specialist services, the recovery in supply continues, still a few percentage points lower than in 2019, against a significant increase in demand after the years of the pandemic.

In this sense, the importance of an adequate contribution of resources to the national health system was reaffirmed, so that it can continue to ensure the levels of assistance and the investment objectives in terms of structures, personnel, prevention. With a common horizon, which is the challenge for the near future: to create the conditions for the maintenance and development of health services close to citizens and universal, guaranteed to all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

