AUSL Modena – Heart attack prevention, new Ausl campaign aimed at men aged between 40 and 60: “Do not go to the emergency room but call 118 immediately”

It aims to raise awareness of the importance of always call 911 if you have chest pain not traumatic the video recently launched by the Modena Local Health Authority and created by a group of operators from the Emergency Department gathered in the Nexus project. The recipients are in particular men between 40 and 60 years of age, who tend to underestimate those body signals that can be indicative of a heart attack in progress, to make them more aware and direct them towards the most correct path, which can really save life. This is the first in a series of videos with different targets and pathologies with the aim of making particular sections of the population more aware of the importance of the correct pathways to safeguard one’s health.

In the clip released on the company social networks and presented this morning at the Operations Center of 118 in via Emilia Est, three typical everyday situations are told – time for outdoor sports, housework and office – in which the respective protagonists are caught a sudden pain in the chest. The 118 call was immediate and the response of an operator who recommended not to move and wait for an ambulance to arrive. After a few minutes, the doctors are on the spot and subject the patient to the electrocardiogram that is in telemedicine will be reported immediately by a cardiologist which provides the precise diagnosis. The message is clear: “Help us help you”, calling 118 immediately can save your life and health care already begins the moment the operator answers the phone.

The presentation was attended, alongside the professionals of the territorial emergency service, by the Health Director of the Local Health Authority of Modena, Romana Bacchi, and the Director of the inter-company Emergency-Urgency Department, Geminiano Bandiera.

“The 118 operators are the eyes and arms that take care of emergencies in the area – declares Romana Bacchi -. In the case of non-traumatic chest pain, it is essential that citizens understand the importance, which can prove to be decisive for the protection of their health, of immediately requesting help in the place where the episode occurred. The taking charge of the patient already takes place at the moment of the call to 118 and the rapid arrival of the doctors will allow to instantly evaluate the nature of the pain and which is the most suitable hospital for that type of health need. Modern medicine is able to ensure quality health care for the whole population, but the collaboration of citizens is equally fundamental”.

“The number of self-presentations of patients with non-traumatic chest pain in the emergency departments of the area remains high. Reaching emergency services on your own not only represents an enormous risk to health, but makes it more difficult to immediately direct the person towards the right path of taking charge of the health care – explains Geminiano Bandiera -. Calling 118 and waiting for the intervention of the doctors in the place where the pain occurred is instead the best way to facilitate the health system and help it identify the need for treatment immediately. The 118 operators are able to immediately carry out an initial electrocardiogram on the spot which, thanks to a real-time remote teleconsultation with a cardiologist, guarantees transport to the most suitable health facility”.