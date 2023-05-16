AUSL Modena – Herpes Zoster, vaccinations for 65-year-olds are underway, the invitation to the free session will arrive via SMS

Herpes Zoster, also known as shingles, is a very common disease (about one in four people develop an episode in their lifetime) and its frequency increases with age. It is caused by the reactivation of the varicella virus which, after the disease, is not eliminated but remains latent in our nervous system and can reactivate and manifest itself at any time especially in the elderly and in those with a weakened immune system.

The cutaneous manifestations of the disease include the appearance of very painful localized vesicles; the most common complication is represented by post-herpetic neuralgia: a chronic pain syndrome that can last months or even years after the healing of the skin lesions.

The vaccine reduces the risk of developing Herpes Zoster and above all protects against post-herpetic neuralgia.