AUSL Modena – Hospice and palliative care in Modena: work in progress

AUSL Modena – Hospice and palliative care in Modena: work in progress

After the moment of the authorities – together with the two DGs there will be the Mayor of Modena Gian Carlo Muzzarelli, Carlo CuratolaPresident of the Modena Medical Association, e Carmela GiudicePresident of the Order of Nursing Professions – the conference will come to life to address the topic of the evolution of palliative care and, in the second session, the training and organization of the network in the evolving reality of Modena.

Numerous professionals from the two healthcare companies – among them the professor Massimo DominiciDirector of Oncology at the AOU, e Paolo Vacondio Responsible for the AUSL Palliative Care Local Network -, but they will also make their own contribution Gino GobberPresident of the Italian Society of Palliative Care, e Anna Maria MarziFounder of the Madonna dell’Uliveto Hospice in Albinea (RE) which she directed for many years and today Head of the adjoining training centre.

“This year on St. Martin’s Day, National Palliative Care Day (the term palliative derives from the Latin “pallium”, “mantle”) – declares the president Gabriele Luppi – the Modena Dignity for Life Hospice Foundation Cristina Pivetti wanted to celebrate the day with an important conference with a clear training objective for healthcare workers, but also with the aim of spreading the knowledge and culture of palliative care among healthcare workers, caregivers, healthcare volunteers and citizens in general. In fact, the conference is not limited to healthcare personnel but is open to all citizens with free access.”.

