An even more welcoming and tailor-made Community House for citizens: a new Information Point is now active at the Rovereto di Novi site, managed by volunteers from the Rovereto Elderly Solidarity Center (CSAR), a local association which was awarded the special notice announced by the Modena Local Health Authority. Present on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the volunteers, supported by the nursing staff and OSS, will provide information to the people who will access the Rovereto branch of the “Manuela Lorenzetti” Community House (which has another branch in Novi), helping them to orient themselves between the social- health pathways and health services of the structure, including the blood sampling point, a nursing clinic, some specialist clinics and the offices of general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice. After concluding the training period, this morning the start of the volunteer activity, in the presence, among others, of the Mayor of Novi Enrico Diacci, the Director of the Carpi District Stefania Ascari, the manager of the Rovereto Community House Cinzia Minozzi and the staff on duty.

“Fostering widespread knowledge of the healthcare offer – says Dr. Ascari – with its services and pathways, means improving their accessibility and usability for the benefit of citizens. The presence of such an active volunteering team ready to respond to the needs that arise is a precious resource for the area and for this reason for gratitude “.

“I would like to thank all the members of the CSAR – underlines Mayor Diacci -, citizens who, with concrete actions, make time and skills available to others, to go and support and improve this important public service. Because the meaning of a community can be read precisely from these actions and can be measured in a single word: collaboration”.