AUSL Modena – How do you furnish a family doctor’s office? To tell it is a research from Modena: the originality of the theme is worth an international award

The spaces in which we live or work are capable of transmitting sensations and emotions to the other people who access them, and for this very reason the layout should follow precise guidelines, above all in the case of health resorts. If, as far as hospitals are concerned, the literature on the choice of colors and layout of spaces is very extensive, the same certainly cannot be said for family doctor practices, primary reference points for basic assistance.

To help fill this void, one thought about it Modenese research, awarded at the 96th European Congress of the Network of Researchers in General Practice (EGPRN) which took place in the past few weeks in Split, Croatia, as the best work in poster format among the approximately 40 presented. This is the second recognition that the EGPRN attributes to a Modenese research, after the one assigned to the MAGMA study on the territorial care of Covid positive patients.

The character of absolute novelty impressed the jury, who thus decided to reward the work conducted by the research group led by two general practitioners of Modena, Alice Serafini and Irene Bruschi, and formed among others by two anthropologists, Mirko Pasquini of the University of Uppsala in Sweden and Martina Belluto of the Municipality of Bologna, and by Luca Ghirotto, qualitative methodologist, Head of the Qualitative Research Unit of the Local Health Authority of Reggio Emilia – IRCCS.