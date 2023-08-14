Home » AUSL Modena – How to protect your health on holiday? The indications of Ausl Modena on the medicines to bring, health insurance and vaccinations
Health

AUSL Modena – How to protect your health on holiday? The indications of Ausl Modena on the medicines to bring, health insurance and vaccinations

by admin
AUSL Modena – How to protect your health on holiday? The indications of Ausl Modena on the medicines to bring, health insurance and vaccinations

The Public Hygiene Service provides updated information in real time on the infectious diseases present in the traveller’s country of destination, on the behaviors to be adopted for their prevention and proposes (also assessing the traveller’s state of health):

• vaccinations deemed appropriate;
• the vaccinations required for entry into some States and/or institutions (colleges, university campuses);
• vaccinations required by international regulations (yellow fever ACWY anti-meningococcal vaccination).

The operators provide information on the behaviors to adopt and on any antimalarial prophylaxis.

To book or cancel the service, it is possible to contact one of the booking channels of the Modena Local Health Authority which can be consulted on the dedicated page; through the Cupweb booking channel, it is possible to book only the consultancy/information session for a maximum of two people (by entering a single booking).

In addition to consultancy, the service also includes the offer and possible administration of vaccines.

Although the Public Hygiene Service increases the number of sessions during the periods in which the demand for consultancy increases significantly (December-January, April, June-July-August), if you intend to travel in these periods it is advisable to book at least with one or two months in advance.

See also  "Drugs must be tested despite AI"

You may also like

vdek on the debate about increasing own shares...

Meet Brina: The Vegan Influencer Redefining Freedom and...

Russian bombers intercepted over Denmark, Holland deploys F-16s

Nutrition: One week of clean eating – this...

Bardonecchia, the Rio Merdovine and the Frejus torrent...

Getting Back in Shape After Giving Birth: 3...

Green Camelia to correct obesity: polyphenols acting on...

Malta registers an increase of Covid-19 cases. Italpress...

Turin, a rare thoracic tumor removed with a...

Degree in Nursing, still places available in Aosta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy