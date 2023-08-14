AUSL Modena – How to protect your health on holiday? The indications of Ausl Modena on the medicines to bring, health insurance and vaccinations

The Public Hygiene Service provides updated information in real time on the infectious diseases present in the traveller’s country of destination, on the behaviors to be adopted for their prevention and proposes (also assessing the traveller’s state of health):

• vaccinations deemed appropriate;

• the vaccinations required for entry into some States and/or institutions (colleges, university campuses);

• vaccinations required by international regulations (yellow fever ACWY anti-meningococcal vaccination).

The operators provide information on the behaviors to adopt and on any antimalarial prophylaxis.

To book or cancel the service, it is possible to contact one of the booking channels of the Modena Local Health Authority which can be consulted on the dedicated page; through the Cupweb booking channel, it is possible to book only the consultancy/information session for a maximum of two people (by entering a single booking).

In addition to consultancy, the service also includes the offer and possible administration of vaccines.

Although the Public Hygiene Service increases the number of sessions during the periods in which the demand for consultancy increases significantly (December-January, April, June-July-August), if you intend to travel in these periods it is advisable to book at least with one or two months in advance.

