AUSL Modena – In Mirandola home visits are made on two wheels: five bicycles to the Community Nurses of the District

Thanks to an intuition of the Ausl Mobility Management Service, directed by Mariangela Tufano, in collaboration with the Director of the District of Mirandola Annamaria Ferraresi, the Nursing Coordinator Monia Biagini and the Organizational Manager of the Health Homes of the District Mary Guerzoni, the Community Nursing Centers in Camposanto, San Poxidenio, Cavezzo, Finale Emilia and Massa Finalese have been equipped with five bicycles, acquired with company funds: the community nurses will use them for home visits, whenever the weather conditions and the distance allow.

(In the photo: from left, Barbara Maccaferri, Chiara Facchini, Olesea Grinic, Serena Negri, Melissa Briscagli, Anna Di Miceli, Monia Biagini, Mary Guerzoni, Roberta Brenari and Mariangela Tufano)

A sustainable way of moving within the community, much appreciated by operators in the contexts in which it has already been tested, and which is capable of generating positive effects for the environment but also in terms of setting a good example for the population.

“The promotion of healthy lifestyles, movement and physical activity is one of the tasks of the Community Nurse – Ferraresi and Guerzoni explain – who will be able to translate these concepts into practice using an ecological and healthy means such as the bicycle. Furthermore, the bicycle is one of the symbolic vehicles in the collective imagination of our territories and using it for work also means being able to get even more in tune with the community, a fundamental premise for the full success of the role of the community nurse”.

“Encouraging soft mobility is part of the planning priorities of the Local Health Authority – underlines Tufano – and with this initiative we are increasingly strengthening our commitment to sustainability and health promotion. In recent years many activities have been promoted in this direction, including not only the introduction of bicycles in the vehicle fleet for employees to move between work locations, but also covered and supervised bicycle parking for employees, the purchase of electric company cars and the activation of procedures for the installation of electric charging stations, the installation of GPS on company cars and safe driving courses for employees”.