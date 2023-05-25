AUSL Modena – Increasingly comfortable nursing clinics, donated two new electric beds in Formigine and Sassuolo

The arrival of aids is particularly important for maintaining high standards of patient care in the two nursing clinics and facilitating the work of health professionals who welcome and take care of citizens every day. In particular, the weekly visits to the Formigine nursing clinic are 126, while those in Sassuolo 214.

The mayor of Formigine, Emilia Muratori, was present at the delivery of the beds, together with the councilor for Formigine Città Inclusiva Roberta Zanni; the Director of the Sassuolo Health District, Federica Ronchetti, the President of the BSGSP Foundation, Claudio Rangoni Machiavelli, and the head of the Emilia Adriatica Department of Banco Bpm, Stefano Bolis.

“The service offered by the local nursing clinics is essential for the community and its well-being – says the mayor of Formigine, Emilia Muratori -. I thank the Banco San Geminiano San Prospero Foundation for this very important donation, with a view to increasingly comfortable assistance for patients. The state-of-the-art technological equipment also contributes to alleviating the suffering of some types of patients”.

“The activity carried out at the Community Houses of Formigine and Sassuolo represents an important service for the health of citizens – commented the President of the BSGSP Foundation, Claudio Rangoni Machiavelli during the delivery – For this reason we have decided to support the Local Health Authority of Modena in the integration of outpatient equipment at these offices: an initiative fully in line with the social and solidarity interventions that we have been carrying out in the area for four years now thanks also to the support of Banco Bpm”.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Banco San Geminiano Foundation we can improve the reception and care of patients who turn to the nursing clinic – declares the Director of the Sassuolo Health District, Federica Ronchetti -. An important contribution to promoting assistance to the citizens of our district, demonstrating the commitment and attention to health care”.