AUSL Modena – Inox Tecnica di Soliera donates three intraosseous drills to the emergency-urgency system of the District of Carpi

In an emergency, being able to intervene quickly, competently and with the right equipment is essential. From this point of view, the donation of three intraosseous drills by the Inox Tecnica company of Soliera to the USL company of Modena is particularly valuable: these are devices that allow intraosseous vascular access in an immediate, safe and controlled way, for the drug delivery in seconds.

The three intraosseous drills, which will enrich the equipment available to emergency-urgency professionals working in the Carpi District, were delivered in recent days during a short ceremony, which was attended by representatives of the donors and the ‘Ausl.

On the occasion, Fabio Mora, care manager of the Emergency-Urgency Department, Giuseppina Paba and Alessandra Meletti, respectively Acting Director and Nursing Coordinator of the ED of the Ramazzini Hospital, expressed their gratitude for the donation, “which enhances and supports the work of the professionals who work on the 118 and in the Carpi Emergency Department, for the benefit of the whole community”.