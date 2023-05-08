Home » AUSL Modena – Inox Tecnica di Soliera donates three intraosseous drills to the emergency-urgency system of the District of Carpi
Health

AUSL Modena – Inox Tecnica di Soliera donates three intraosseous drills to the emergency-urgency system of the District of Carpi

by admin

In an emergency, being able to intervene quickly, competently and with the right equipment is essential. From this point of view, the donation of three intraosseous drills by the Inox Tecnica company of Soliera to the USL company of Modena is particularly valuable: these are devices that allow intraosseous vascular access in an immediate, safe and controlled way, for the drug delivery in seconds.

The three intraosseous drills, which will enrich the equipment available to emergency-urgency professionals working in the Carpi District, were delivered in recent days during a short ceremony, which was attended by representatives of the donors and the ‘Ausl.

On the occasion, Fabio Mora, care manager of the Emergency-Urgency Department, Giuseppina Paba and Alessandra Meletti, respectively Acting Director and Nursing Coordinator of the ED of the Ramazzini Hospital, expressed their gratitude for the donation, “which enhances and supports the work of the professionals who work on the 118 and in the Carpi Emergency Department, for the benefit of the whole community”.

See also  symptoms, vaccine and how to take it - breaking latest news

You may also like

Ovarian cancer, 80 of the cases discovered only...

Buying, cooking and frying asparagus: tips and recipes...

Gender medicine: why men are more at risk...

Fit for the ride: How equine physiotherapy improves...

«If you want to see how artificial intelligence...

Losing weight not working? How to stop the...

Allergic rhinitis, what it is and how to...

Physical activity is good, but how does it...

Itchy Eyes: Allergy or Viral Infection? Here are...

The Region renews the agreement with Aiop —...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy