After the training course that every volunteer faces within the associations, it is possible to face a subsequent experience of “practice in reflection” with the health personnel of the Territorial Emergency Service (SET) 118. The support period for the volunteer has a total duration of 35 hours. The experience will allow the participant to know the environments of the Emergency Room, become familiar with the material supplied to the ambulances and medical vehicles of SET 118, explore strategies and methodologies evaluation of the scene of the event and acquire the skills to deal with the main emergencies through the correct detection and interpretation of the main vital parameters.

At the end of the internship the volunteer will have the opportunity together with his tutor to analyze and reflect on their own experience of internships and the operational and emotional behaviors shown during emergency interventions. At the end of the internship, a certificate of attendance and evaluation of the experience will be issued.

(In the photo Alessandra Trabucco, Provincial Coordinator Anpas, and Valerio Benatti, Coordinator 118)

“I am particularly satisfied with the continuation of this integrated training course which boasts a long tradition in Modena within the Department I represent – ​​says Geminiano Bandiera, Director of the Intercompany Emergency-Urgency Department of the Modena Local Health Authority -. It is a collaborative project with our territories, an example of that synergy and integration with volunteer subjects, invaluable in the field of emergency-urgency, aimed at maintaining the quality of health services provided to our population”.

“Closed in 2022 with an excellent response in terms of attendance at the 118 internships, this training course continues in 2023, which demonstrates the strong synergy between the Modena Local Health Authority and the world of volunteering – declares Valerio Benatti, coordinator of 118 in Modena – I am convinced that the numbers of coaching at our emergency vehicles and attendance at the suburban emergency rooms could further increase”.