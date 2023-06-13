Home » AUSL Modena – Interventions at home increasingly safer, the Enjoy Team donates two carbon monoxide detectors to the Modena 118
Health

AUSL Modena – Interventions at home increasingly safer, the Enjoy Team donates two carbon monoxide detectors to the Modena 118

admin

“The monoxide detectors are placed in our Emergency-Urgency service as a further safety tool when approaching the scene of a rescue – declares Fabio Mora, Assistance Manager of the Emergency-Urgency Department Sep 118 -. Carbon monoxide poisoning is often characterized by symptoms that can lead to different types of pathologies. The detectors also guarantee safety for the operators themselves, who can in turn become intoxicated by staying too long in a closed environment”.

(In the photo: from left Matteo Nicolini and Fabio Mora of 118 with detectors received from Team Enjoy)

“With this event we wanted to involve the Modena community in all our projects – explains Nicola Ortugno, president of Team Enjoy -. The donation of the two detectors then reinforces the wonderful collaboration with the Modena Local Health Authority which is allowing our group to make the healthcare environments intended for children even more welcoming and enjoyable”.

