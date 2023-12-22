AUSL Modena – It’s time for lunches and dinners: the rule is to have fun, but using common sense, here are the tips for facing the holidays and respecting your body

For this reason, it is essential to follow some recommendations to spend these days of celebration without giving up the pleasures of the palate and of being together, but with an eye on your health.

The Sports Medicinedirected by Dr. Gustavo Savino, and the Food Hygiene and Nutrition Service (SIAN), led by Dr. Armando Franceschelli, suggest some rules on movement and healthy eating; habits to respect, if we don’t already do so, even in the next few weeks of the holidays and throughout the year.

(In the photo: Gustavo Savino (Director of Sports Medicine) and dietician Lara Valenti)

TO MAINTAIN PHYSICAL FORM:

1) Take a walk of at least 30 minutes every dayespecially on days when you ate a little more, respecting digestion times.

2) Maintain and attend structured activities as much as possible (gym, walking groups, swimming pool, etc.).

3) Accompany the activity with healthy and natural foods, avoiding the use of food supplements or limiting them only to cases where there is a medical prescription. For updated information on this possible topic, consult the page www.positivoallasalute.it/sport-salute/integratori-alimentari

4) Avoid prolonged sedentary lifestyle: if we have to sit for a long time we take small active breaks of 5 minutes. For example: getting up and sitting down from the chair ten times in a row; while standing, lift one knee and then the other forward alternately; open your arms laterally, moving them away and towards your body.

5) During traditional trips out of town we look for strategies to stay active: park far from the place to visit, use the bicycle during holiday travel, use the stairs when visiting relatives.

6) Transform moments of socialization into walks to tell and listen to relatives and friends.

FOR A HEALTHY DIET:

1) Moderate portions to also reduce waste: on holidays bring to the table an appetizer, a first course, a second course, a couple of side dishes, fresh fruit and a dessert. It is not necessary to exaggerate with the quantities, this way you will not exceed the calories and there will not be an excess of leftovers.

2) Listen to your body: stop eating when you feel full. Don’t let yourself be attracted by everything you see on the table, the body knows how to recognize when it has reached its limit and its needs.

3) Use common sense: if the meals on holiday days will be abundant, plan the rest lightly, preferring foods of plant origin such as cereal and legume soups, raw or cooked vegetables, fresh fruit, wholemeal bread. By doing so, any caloric excesses will be contained, rebalancing the functionality of the digestive system.

4) Don’t give weight… to the scale: during the holidays it is normal to gain 1-2 kg, but this is not due to an accumulation of body fat, even following large meals. Everything will be resolved within a couple of weeks without having to impose too restrictive diets (detox, fasting, etc.), but simply by returning to balanced eating habits.

5) Enjoy the holidays: conviviality is an integral part of the fundamental principles of the Mediterranean diet.

