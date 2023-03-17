Home Health AUSL Modena – Kidney disease and kidney transplantation, students at the “donation” lesson: two mornings at the Paradisi di Vignola with the professionals of the AUSL Nephrological Network
AUSL Modena – Kidney disease and kidney transplantation, students at the “donation” lesson: two mornings at the Paradisi di Vignola with the professionals of the AUSL Nephrological Network

The initiative, supported by the Municipality of Vignola and which saw the initial greeting of the mayor Emilia Muratori to the children, is the result of a multi-year collaboration between the teachers Manuela Sarto and Nicoletta Gualdi, who deal with Health Education at the Paradisi institute , and Dr. Decenzio Bonucchi, a former student of the school and Director of the Provincial Nephrological Network, which among others includes a kidney disease clinic in the District of Vignola.

(In the photo: from left, the mayor of Vignola Emilia Muratori; Decenzio Bonucchi, Director of the Provincial Nephrological Network; and the teacher and Head of Health Education, Nicoletta Gualdi)

During the meetings, the theme of donation was addressed under various aspects, passing from the ethical to the technical aspects, from communication to the history of art, passing through the evolution of scientific thought in the matter of organ transplants.

The leitmotif of the relations aimed at the students was that of the development of the concepts of community and participation, declining the donation in different ways, from the donation of free time, to volunteering and adherence to healthy lifestyles, up to the most evolved forms of tissue and organ donation.

