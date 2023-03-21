Overall, the three meetings saw the participation of over 250 specialists and as many remotely, for a total of 500 professionals, who in the various work sessions explored the state of the art of the topics covered, which are very topical and debated.

(In the photo: from left Andrea Cossarizza; Patrizia Natali; Tommaso Trenti; Umberto Basile; Maria Teresa Mascia; Daria Debbia)

The first appointment was held on Wednesday, in the Vecchiati room of the Civil Hospital of Modena, Baggiovara, with the conference “Fertility in the 21st century. Synergies between clinic, laboratory and research” organized by Dr Laura Roli and Dr Maria Cristina De Santis. The conference had the objective of focusing on the causes of procreative infertility that afflicts modern society, of providing the epidemiological data of an increasingly impressive phenomenon and of illustrating the most modern diagnostic techniques effective for tackling a very topical problem.

The following day, Thursday 16 March, the 11th Immunometry Convention, traditional and innovative tests in laboratory medicine: appropriateness and diagnostic efficacy was held at the S. Carlo Foundation Theater”. The event, organized for many years with the most important Laboratory Medicine Societies on a national level with the presence of European and World Societies as well, saw as speakers leading scientific figures both laboratory professionals and clinical experts to illustrate the new fascinating diagnostic possibilities with the added value that new laboratory tests can contribute to patients’ health.

“With almost one million services performed in Modena – declares Tommaso Trenti, Director of the Intercompany Department for Integrated Activity of Laboratory Medicine and Pathological Anatomy – it is by far the discipline most familiar to all citizens and the data today obtainable from a of blood are innumerable and useful for preventing, diagnosing and treating diseases. Many authoritative scientists consider the information produced by the clinical laboratory Laboratory Medicine as the basis of twenty-first century Medicine for its ability to provide increasingly important information for preserving and improving the state of health of the individual in the context of the clinical conditions of the individual by proposing the best and most effective of possible cures equally on the single person this revolution has the name of personalized medicine. The works presented in these days have demonstrated how the Modena laboratory reality is fully aligned with the best national and international professional practices”.

Finally, on Friday, the topic of Cryoglobulinemia was addressed. Laboratory and clinic, a situation characterized “by a strong specialist connotation”, as Dr. Patrizia Natali says, who has been organizing the event for years where Modena is a sure national reference, but which requires a virtuous collaboration for the correct management of this rare pathology but important.