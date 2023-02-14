The project is created to respond effectively to educational needs of the new generations, has made it so timely focus attention not only on the part dedicated to didactic learning, but also on the more educational partaimed at a global growth of the person, understood also in its emotional part, without fear of discovering previously unknown or unexperienced aspects of the identity that is being formed. The path at the base of the ‘School of emotions’ has as its objective healthy socialization of pupils; the return of the body dimension as a central aspect; the possibility of making the children live environments that know how to welcome emotions, without denying or disguising them; the ability of teachers to educate to an ecological awareness and a more sustainable vision of the future. An essential aspect is revealed to be the construction of an educational alliance between school and family, at the basis of the educational action and central theme regarding pedagogical reflection.

“The ‘School of emotions’ project started in the period following the first lockdown following the pandemic, an opportunity for many to reflect and during which the school did not stop – says Veronica Tomaselli, Director of the provincial school office of Modena -. Scholastic institutions have redesigned new scenarios in a suddenly transformed reality and pedagogical reflection, faced with the new complexity, has developed innovative projects, safeguarding ‘educational quality’. The pedagogical redesign was elaborated through new methodological proposals, including competently welcoming the emotional aspect of the pupils, through the use of various channels for expressiveness. The ‘School of emotions’ project was built on these foundations. Training focused on emotional involvement in learning and teaching, considering the person as a whole and on building serene learning environments, through the pursuit of well-being at school as an essential element for building relationships based on listening to training needs of each and attentive to the needs of all. The second year started on 3 December 2022, with the creation of a seminar with the aim of sharing the work done with teachers and professionals and outlining trajectories for future work”.

“Certainly the ‘School of emotions’ has an important strength in co-planning – declares Anna Maria Petrini, General Director of Ausl -. Only through a shared construction of actions is it possible to give answers to health needs, even the most hidden ones that our children do not reveal to us. Together we can support the training needs of teachers and health professionals involved in health promotion, focusing on the multiple ways in which the theme of emotions can be addressed and strengthened at school. The shared idea behind the project is to build a culture of emotions, which allows for the creation of the conditions for emotional literacy and the development of skills in this sense, with a school environment that takes into account well-being and promotion of the health of those who ‘inhabit’ it. I therefore thank Dr. Tomaselli for the collaboration she has shown since the first days of her inauguration and I hope that we can work a lot together for the present and the future of the young people of Modena”.

To the dedicated page www.ausl.mo.it/scuola-emozioni interventions and useful materials on the topic are collected.