Health

AUSL Modena – Management Control, the new director is Laura Vigne

Graduated in Economics and Commerce at the University of Bologna, she obtained a Master’s degree in Management of non-profit organizations, before starting her professional career. After a brief initial experience in a Bolognese institution, for about ten years Vigne worked in the Management Control of the Modena University Hospital, dealing with the management of the budget process and verification of the organizational performance of the various corporate organizational units, as well as of structuring corporate reporting for monitoring activity and cost data.

In 2007 she moved to Sant’Orsola, called to head the Management Control of the Bologna AOU, a role she held until her recent appointment in Modena.

What does Management Control do – The service supports the Management in the planning, management control and operational control processes, through the continuous monitoring of the agreed indicators for the achievement of the objectives assigned at regional and national level and on the basis of these it defines the functional reporting for the planning of the company activities.

