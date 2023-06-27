AUSL Modena – Mayor Muzzarelli visits the Modena COT

Even before its placement in its final location, which will be built with PNRR funds at the Casa della Salute that will be built in the Ex-Estense complex, the group of professionals of the Modena COT – provincial hub to which the Telemedicine Center and the other COTs belong located throughout the area – is already at work to take care of the citizens of Modena. The same nurses who make it up explained how a COT works: 11 are those assigned to this function, in addition to 4 telemedicine operators, in a logic of synergy, between them and with all the other services of the social-health network of the city, such as hospitals, homes for the elderly, social services, associations and the important network of general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice. There are around 30 calls per day, with peaks of up to 60 on some days.

“The Cot is the hub that allows the elderly and frail patient to access the entire network of care in the area and, on the other hand, allows the system to guarantee continuity of care when leaving the hospital or emergency room – explains Rita Ricci, the coordinator -. Through the COT, which is contacted from any point of the network, it is in fact possible to activate all the other services: arranging home assistance or taking care of it by the community nurse, scheduling a visit from an OSS for hygiene daily or organize the arrival of the necessary prosthesis after a hospitalization. Obviously all this takes place in coordination with the Social Services which are present here, together with us, as they are in the Puass, the socio-medical access point which in fact becomes an integral part of the COT”.