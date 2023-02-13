The first visits by midwives to the homes of mothers who have returned home after giving birth began today, providing complete parenting assistance, directly in the family’s place of life. Scheduled during discharge from the hospital, the home visit is important for providing support on various aspects: among the activities proposed by the midwife at home, the promotion of breastfeeding and support regarding the main problems that may arise in this phase, information about the physical and psychological changes affecting the puerperium, advice on personal and newborn care (hygiene, post-partum losses, fever, pain control, stitches and umbilical cord scar care) , but also interventions of prevention and promotion of healthy lifestyles. Also important is the perineal training activity to favor the return to good tone of the perineum and prevent urinary incontinence.

More generally, the presence of the midwife in the woman’s home is an important source of support and reinforcement of parenting skills and of the mother-father-child relationship, as well as representing an outpost for the identification of borderline or pathological situations that can arise in the early stages of the puerperium and which, if prematurely recognized, can be prevented or treated also by being referred to the hospital or multidisciplinary treatment pathways envisaged.

At the end of the first visit, the midwife decides, in agreement with the couple, whether it is necessary to schedule a second home appointment for the re-evaluation of one or more aspects or to continue with the assistance undertaken.

The project of home visiting is part of the range of proposals activated by the Modena Local Health Authority following the suspension of labor-delivery assistance at the Santa Maria Bianca di Mirandola Hospital, including the 24-hour telephone availability of a midwife, which can be consulted on 0535 602247 for the daily problems and doubts that arise during pregnancy and in the puerperium phase, and the start of the breastfeeding clinic, a topic on which the entire obstetric team has undergone training according to the most recent WHO guidelines .