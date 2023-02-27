Home Health AUSL Modena – Mirandola, an electrostimulator was donated to the Clinic to promote the rehabilitation of the perineal plane
Now, thanks to the new donated instrument, a qualitative increase in the result can be guaranteed: the stimulation of the neuromuscular system by sending electrical impulses, using the probes or electrodes supplied, in fact allows to bring considerable benefits to the perineal area.

(In the photo: from left, Angelo Vezzosi, Gabriella Tartarini, Laura Sgarbi, Silvia Piovan, Margherita Bergamini, Marilisa Bonzagni (AMO Nove Comuni volunteer) and Elsa Sgarbi)

“The technology that, thanks to the generosity of AMO Nove Comuni, will be available to the midwives of the Mirandola Consultory is among the first present in the Modena consulting network – emphasizes Dr. Vezzosi –. An important added value that we can put to the benefit of the women of this area, who will thus be able to count on a qualitatively improved offer. I sincerely thank the Association for this donation, together with all the associative and social fabric of the Mirandolese District for the extraordinary human and professional collaboration that has been assured to me in these years of work, carried out with a single common goal: the good of the community ”.

