AUSL Modena – Mirandola: water leak in an empty dialysis room during the night, usability restored in the early morning, limited inconvenience for patients

In the night between Wednesday 31 May and Thursday 1 June there was a water leak inside the Mirandola dialysis room, at that time devoid of patients. The leak, which from the first checks carried out did not cause structural damage, is attributable to a connection pipe of an equipment and was resolved within a few hours.

The staff on duty, as soon as they ascertained the situation, in fact immediately activated the readily available operators of the maintenance company, who intervened together with the staff of the cleaning company, sucking up all the water that had leaked.

Already in the early hours of today the room was declared usable again and the hemodialysis session scheduled for the morning was confirmed for six patients, while for another five it was opted, as a principle of maximum precaution, for transfer to other departments of the Provincial Nephrological Network, with transport paid by the Local Health Authority. The organization of the transport of patients and some nurses was managed by the COSMO Center together with the voluntary work. On the other hand, no changes are expected starting from today’s afternoon session.

The Management of the Modena Local Health Authority apologizes for the inconvenience experienced by some patients and thanks all the operators who have done their utmost with diligence and professionalism, from the early hours of the morning, to minimize the repercussions on citizens.

