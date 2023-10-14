AUSL Modena – Modena, a case of hepatitis A reported

In recent days the Modena Community Paediatrics has received a report of a case of hepatitis A in a minor who attends a high school in the municipality of Modena. As per practice, the families of classmates were informed through the school, although the possibility of transmission (which occurs via the fecal-oral route) within the school community is very limited, as the normal hygiene procedures in the school are mostly sufficient to prevent contagion. The minor’s clinical condition is good and does not cause concern.

With the aim of providing correct information, aimed both at avoiding unnecessary alarmism and encouraging the adoption of the most correct prevention measures, together with the communication of the case, an information sheet regarding hepatitis A was provided to the families.

“Hepatitis A – explains Andrea Spattini Head of Community Paediatrics of Modena – is an infectious disease affecting the liver, widespread throughout the world. The virus responsible for the infection is eliminated through feces, which can contaminate water and therefore some foods such as unpasteurized milk and derivatives, salads and vegetables, raw or undercooked shellfish. Incubation varies from 15 to 50 days, on average it is 20-30 days. In minors, the milder and asymptomatic forms prevail, i.e. where the classic symptoms of the disease are missing (jaundice, fever, general malaise and loss of appetite). Hepatitis A, unlike other hepatitis, does not tend to become chronic and generally recovers completely. Prevention is achieved through correct personal hygiene, with particular attention to hand washing, as well as adequate cooking of food and accurate personal hygiene of those who handle food. Vaccination against hepatitis A is also available, mostly recommended for risk categories and for travelers to countries where the infection is widespread”.