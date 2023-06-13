AUSL Modena – Modena health district, new headquarters for the Public Relations Office

Some administrative offices in the Modena District change location, including the Public Relations Office (URP). In fact, the move of some services from the current headquarters in via del Pozzo (next to the Policlinico) to the new headquarters at the Direzionale 70 in via Giardini will begin from 14 June: the URP will be located at number 476, staircase N third floor.

The move of the URP will be completed from 14 to 18 June and, compatibly with the needs of the move, this week too the Office will guarantee telephone answers to users via the usual telephone number (059/438045) which will not change with the move in the new headquarters.

In addition to this service, the offices of the Directorate of the Health District and the Directorate of the Department of Primary Care are also moving.