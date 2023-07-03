AUSL Modena – Mosquitoes, heat and rain increase the proliferation, eyes focused on citizen prevention to combat the spread of insects

Like every year, the Ausl has reiterated to the Municipalities the importance of the fight against larvae in public areas. At the same time, individual citizens are also called to actively collaborate managing the spaces belonging to them with great care: it is right here, in fact, that most of the larval development centers are concentrated. With the alternation of heat and short showers, in fact, it is necessary, for example, to repeat the treatment with larvicidal products.

(In the photo: Antonella Greco, medical director at the Public Hygiene Service and contact person for arbovirus disease)

Larvicidal interventions are to be carried out in manholes, drains, drain grates, rainwater collection wells, even those present in basements and underground car parks. Also important empty any type of container in which rainwater may have collected; among the actions to be carried out regularly at least until September, that of keep yards clean and open areas from weeds, brushwood, and rubbish of all kinds; empty unused fountains and pools o carry out the appropriate larvicidal treatments.

Still, prevent water from collecting in excavated areas, drums, tires, and other containerswhich must be equipped with hermetic cover or close-meshed nets. Empty regularly and change the water in the bowls and animal troughs. Finally, check the gutters to keep them clean. Special precautions must also be observed in the cemetery areas (avoiding water and filling the vases with damp sand, even if they contain fake flowers).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

