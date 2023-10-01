Home » AUSL Modena – Mushroom season: watch out for toxic specimens, free checks in the seven offices of the mycological inspectorate
Health

AUSL Modena – Mushroom season: watch out for toxic specimens, free checks in the seven offices of the mycological inspectorate

by admin
AUSL Modena – Mushroom season: watch out for toxic specimens, free checks in the seven offices of the mycological inspectorate

The seven offices of the Mycological Inspectorate (Modena, Carpi, Mirandola, Vignola, Sassuolo, Montefiorino and Pavullo) are all active. The Modena point at the Baggiovara Service Center is open all year round while in Pavullo and Montefiorino the mycologists carry out mushroom checks until the end of October; in Carpi, Mirandola, Sassuolo and Vignola until the end of November.

To find out the locations and opening hours of the nearest Inspectorate, you can call the regional toll-free number 800 033 033 (from Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 17.30 and on Saturday mornings from 8.30 to 13.30) or consult the dedicated page on the USL Company portal. Furthermore, outside the established hours, it is possible to have mushrooms for self-consumption or those intended for marketing and administration checked by telephone appointment.

See also  After years, Mozilla's email software Thunderbird is finally getting a mobile app

You may also like

Rapper Fedez Hospitalized for Ulcers and Internal Bleeding:...

Barmenia and Gothaer are planning a merger

Over 65, nothing better against depression than adopting...

Natural Remedies for Aerophagia: Relieve Discomfort and Improve...

Nitrous oxide in obstetrics: useful or just harmful?...

who has to do them, when, how long...

Exploring the Benefits and Risks of Drinking Water...

Unequal medicine: Women are disadvantaged when it comes...

AUSL Modena – Telemedicine

Vicchio Unveils New Outdoor Gym: Promoting Fitness, Wellbeing,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy