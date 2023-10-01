AUSL Modena – Mushroom season: watch out for toxic specimens, free checks in the seven offices of the mycological inspectorate

The seven offices of the Mycological Inspectorate (Modena, Carpi, Mirandola, Vignola, Sassuolo, Montefiorino and Pavullo) are all active. The Modena point at the Baggiovara Service Center is open all year round while in Pavullo and Montefiorino the mycologists carry out mushroom checks until the end of October; in Carpi, Mirandola, Sassuolo and Vignola until the end of November.

To find out the locations and opening hours of the nearest Inspectorate, you can call the regional toll-free number 800 033 033 (from Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 17.30 and on Saturday mornings from 8.30 to 13.30) or consult the dedicated page on the USL Company portal. Furthermore, outside the established hours, it is possible to have mushrooms for self-consumption or those intended for marketing and administration checked by telephone appointment.

