AUSL Modena – New Carpi Hospital, the step to request access to state funding has been completed

As per the timetable, the technical and economic feasibility project of the New Hospital of Carpi was approved: therefore, the last step to request access to state funding was completed, within the established timescales, as approved by the Emilia-Romagna Region shortly more than a month ago.

The Document, already approved on a technical level by the Regional Technical Evaluation Group, will now be sent to the Ministry for inclusion in the tranche of financing of the “Extraordinary program of investments in health care pursuant to Article 20″: it is a question of 57 million euros, which make up the public (state and regional) part of the investment, and which together with the 69 million from public-private partnerships make up the total of 126 million euros envisaged by the economic framework, also approved by the company resolution of recent days. To these will be added in a subsequent phase another 14 million euros, necessary for the purchase of biomedical and IT furniture and equipment.

With this further step, the design process of the structure that will replace the current Ramazzini hospital continues, occupying a total area of ​​47,050 m2 on a lot of 142,500 m2 indicated by the Social and Health Territorial Conference.

