AUSL Modena – New hospital, CAU and community nursing: the point on investments and planning in Carpi in the meeting between the AUSL management and the Municipality

Not just walls, but also and above all new services and routes, such as the one that is being defined in recent months and which will lead to the creation of the CAU (Assistance and Urgency Centre) in every District of the province and therefore also in Carpi. An important element of the emergency reorganization, the CAU will deal with low intensity cases, reducing the pressure on the Emergency Department.

There was also talk of new professions, such as the Community Nurse, a figure envisaged by Ministerial Decree 77 who deals with the care of fragile, chronic patients, in very close collaboration with specialists and above all the general practitioner, who is and remains responsible for the care. A very useful service, especially for an area with a high percentage of complex needs, linked to fragility and chronicity, which are increasing due to the progressive aging of the population. There are four community nursing points in the Carpi district (two in Carpi, in the hamlets of Cortile and Migliarina, one in Soliera and one in Campogalliano), to which a fifth will soon be added at the Community House in via Peruzzi.

