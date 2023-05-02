AUSL Modena – “New services for new needs” in San Felice: what the Community Nursing Point is and what it does

The appointments of “New services for new needs” do not stop, a format created by the Modena Local Health Authority in collaboration with the Municipalities to present the activities of the Community Nursing Points directly to citizens. The next one is scheduled in San Felice on Thursday 4 May, at 20.45, in the Council Chamber of the Municipality in Piazza Italia 100, where the Mayor of San Felice Michele Goldoni will intervene; the Councilor for Health Elisabetta Malagoli; the Director of the District of Mirandola Annamaria Ferraresi; Giuseppe Licitra of the Health Directorate of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola; Barbara Maccaferri, Community Nurse of San Felice; Claudia Polastri, general practitioner; Calogero Alfonso, Director of the Complex Structure of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola; and Fabio Gilioli, Director of the Complex Structure of Internal Medicine of the Santa Maria Bianca.

As already happened in Camposanto, Massa Finalese and San Poxidenio, the appointment in San Felice will also be an opportunity to illustrate to citizens the news in the field of territorial assistance, with the Community Nurse but also the integration and synergies with the hospital supply.

The San Felice Community Nursing Point has been active since the beginning of the year and is located in via degli Scienziati: in these months of activity Barbara Maccaferri, community nurse of San Felice, has become an important point of reference for the care and assistance to the most vulnerable part of the community, in terms of therapeutic education, health promotion, management of chronic conditions and frailties, of a health but also social nature, in collaboration with other professionals, such as general practitioners and specialists, and volunteering.