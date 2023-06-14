AUSL Modena – News for continuity of care: the Medical Guard has a new telephone number, free of charge and unique throughout the province

The final model was reached through a evaluation of the prevailing ways of responding to citizens’ needs through the various local offices. The need emerged to enhance telephone answering, the main method used to resolve needs (in 63% of cases, equal to two thirds, rising to 80% in the city of Modena), and to improve the location and distribution of doctors on the territories, taking into account that a third of the need is resolved through outpatient visits (30%) and only a small percentage through home visits (6%).

The first and substantial change that affects the citizen is, in fact, telephone access via the free toll-free number, the only one in the whole province, to which it will be always guaranteed the answer of a doctor who identifies the most appropriate assistance method.

The new service will make it possible to offer a response to urgent needs more efficient and fair, since it is homogeneous on the various areas of the provincial territory, and at the same time to optimize the activation of the various health resources. At an organizational level, there will therefore be doctors dedicated to telephone answering who will answer for the whole province from a single center and, in the individual territories, doctors dedicated to outpatient and home visits, who will communicate with each other quickly and immediately via a telephone system and dedicated computer scientist.

In this way, it will be possible to overcome the problem, for the single continuity of care doctor, of the overlap between telephone answering and visits, and at the same time work to reduce access to emergency services by less serious cases which – when the doctor/pediatrician of family is not in service – through the single provincial number they will be able to receive the most appropriate answer. In fact, in recent years, the World Health Organization has also identified among its key points a greater integration of Primary Care so that complementary and non-overlapping services can be offered and the inappropriate use of hospitalization and access to the emergency room limited. Rescue.

The digitization of the care process is the last, no less important, aspect of the reform, with the activation of digital tools for recording the entire process of conversations, in order to ensure greater securityto protect both the doctor on duty and the citizen.