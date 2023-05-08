AUSL Modena – No mystery: some instruments have been moved to allow the start of new surgical activities, to strengthen the ward and the hospital

To allow the launch, starting next week, of new gynecological surgery activities – and not only – in the operating theater present within the department, serving the women of the District of Mirandola, and more generally of the whole province, it is it was necessary to move mobile equipment that was not currently in use. It was decided to take them to the closest point for storage, as the Santa Maria Bianca lacks adequate space for safe storage. This is light and easily movable equipment while in Mirandola, in addition to the tank and other important instruments, all the equipment necessary to safely manage a possible hasty birth remains and a new dedicated area has also been set up in the water delivery room .

It will thus be possible to guarantee a strengthening of the ward during the period of suspension of the labor-delivery activity, contributing not only to increase the surgical offerbut also to the maintaining the attractiveness of the same operating unit for professionals who work or will work there.

Every public administration in the country must act on the basis of the principles of efficiency, effectiveness and fairness in its action, principles that are even more valid and necessary if this action is carried out in the health sector. Medical-health equipment is moved daily to the various health facilities throughout the province, to ensure the adequacy of spaces and care for the citizens of Modena. The Local Health Authority therefore rejects the sender’s charges and renews its letter commitment to serve women throughout the province, to guarantee the best assistance in the most appropriate contexts.