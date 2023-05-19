AUSL Modena – On 19 May we talk about early palliative care in onco-haematology

The purpose of the meeting, which sees the participation of oncologists and haematologists, is to bring to the attention of the Italian scientific community and also of the general public, the importance of increasingly integrating this approach in the management of patients with solid and haematological tumours. The GIMEMA Foundation – Franco Mandelli ONLUS conducts and coordinates independent clinical studies in the field of adult hematological diseases, in order to improve the standards of care of patients affected by blood diseases.

The meeting sees the participation of leading exponents of SIE, SIES, AIOM, as well as internationally renowned speakers from the USA and Canada and will be open not only to clinicians, but also to Patient Associations, with a view to increasing involvement of the patient in therapeutic choices. “In the onco-haematological field – explained Prof. Mario Luppi – a profound reflection on the importance of communication between patients and doctors as part of the treatment path and able to highlight and therefore treat the symptoms in the earliest stages of the disease is appropriate. During the meeting we will present the most recent results on the efficacy of new cell therapies (hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and CAR-T), immunotherapies with bispecific antibodies and biological target therapies in patients with acute leukemia, multiple myeloma, lymphomas and myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic. A special focus will be offered to the presentation and discussion of innovative therapies capable not only of curing diseases but also of improving the quality of life of hematological patients”.

The use of early and simultaneous palliative care (EPC – Early Palliative Care) is still too little widespread in clinical practice, due to the difficulty in defining the prognosis and the reduced availability of specific EPC programs during hospitalization and in outpatient settings – Hence the need to implement training programs for already haematologist-oncologist specialists in palliative care, such as the Master II Level 2023/2025 at UNIMORE, and this first CME event promoted by GIMEMA and UNIMORE.

“The offer of an early taking charge of the needs of patients and caregivers, in the EPC clinics of AOU and AUSL Modena, must be integrated with the offer of care for patients with solid and haematological neoplasia in an ordinary hospitalization regime – added the doctor Joseph LongoDirector of the Integrated Department of Oncology and Hematology – as happens at the UOC of Oncological Medicine and the Simple Departmental Structure of Palliative Care at our Department, in order to be able to intercept and satisfy the needs of patients and their caregivers in all phases of the disease.”

According to the recommendations of the Italian and International Guidelines, in the palliative care clinic, located in hospital structures, early and simultaneous palliative care can be offered, integrated with standard onco-haematological therapies, by specifically trained medical-nursing teams. Dr Elena Bandierihead of the Early Palliative Care Clinic in Onco-Hematology of the Ausl, in the Department directed by Dr Fabio Gilioli, updated on the results of his now twenty-year clinical research. Early palliative care – within eight weeks of diagnosis of advanced stage solid cancer – has been offered to hundreds of patients and their caregivers to date; this has made it possible to detect extraordinary benefits, including an improvement in symptoms and quality of life, a reduced aggressiveness of treatments at the end of life, greater survival and increased well-being of the caregivers themselves. These results have been continuously, and even very recently, published in the main journals of Medical Oncology.

The benefits of EPCs have also been demonstrated in randomized studies of patients with hematologic malignancy, undergoing intensive regimens (induction chemotherapy) or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The professor Leonard Power, head of the Early Palliative Care Outpatient Department in Hematology, at the Complex Structure and Chair of Hematology updated on the results of two studies of more than 250 patients with acute leukemia and multiple myeloma, in which an EPC intervention reduces physical symptoms, including pain, increases awareness of the prognosis of the disease and of the objectives of treatment, reducing the therapeutic obstinacy. Innovative linguistic research conducted by the two Modenese groups demonstrate that EPC interventions based on adequate doctor-patient communication are the main support for realistic hope and for greater acceptance of the end of life, combined with a feeling of gratitude towards the team, in patients and their caregivers.

“In this context, Internal Medicine – comments Dr. Fabio GilioliDirector of the Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation AUSL Modena, who will personally speak at the Conference – who in their hospitalization areas hosts the most varied and complex case mix of patients, feels the need for this comparison from which useful proposals and guidelines can arise for a proactive approach to improving the quality of life of patients so that the crossroads between state of health and disease is less and less evident”.

Finally, the conference will be an opportunity to present to the national and international scientific community “Attention and Grace. Communication Experiences in Early Palliative Care in Oncology and Hematology” a work sponsored by UNIMORE, which collects in Video format the interviews of ten family members of oncological and haematological patients, followed in the innovative EPC model, the subject of the Conference, at the two Modena groups, in the two Departments of AOU and AUSL Modena. The Project includes a section of Special Contents (Video/Paper) with insights from some of the major national and international experts on Early Palliative Care, Spirituality, Communication and Research, including that of Don Erio Castellucci, Abbot Archbishop of Modena – Nonantola , Bishop of Carpi and Vice-President of the CEI, President of the National Committee of the Synodal Path. The testimonies on the experience of illness allow us to reflect on the meaning of existence and on the need not to treat illness only through science and technology, but to place communication and the doctor-patient alliance back at the center of treatment.