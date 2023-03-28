Home Health AUSL Modena – “On the pitch as in life. Educating with Sport”: from 29 March 2023, in Sassuolo, a cycle of free meetings for sports clubs and families
AUSL Modena – “On the pitch as in life. Educating with Sport”: from 29 March 2023, in Sassuolo, a cycle of free meetings for sports clubs and families

Youth and sport: a bond that goes beyond the technical aspect, but has its roots in the relational aspect, in correct eating habits and in finding the right balance in the relationship with family and peers.

The cycle of 6 free meetings entitled ‘In the field as in life’ starts from this assumption. Educating with Sport’, which involves the Modena Local Health Authority with the Sports Medicine Service and Clinical and Community Psychology, and the Sassuolo SpA Hospital, a reference center for orthopedic traumatology in the area and for diagnostics for images, it is promoted by the Municipality of Sassuolo, by the Consulta dello Sport and by Sassuolo Calcio.

Il first date scheduled for March 29 at the Mapei Football Center from 8 to 9.30 pmis focused on Reform of the third sector and sports fitness visits and foresees the interventions of Dr. Paolo Mancini of Studio Mancini and Dr. Gustavo Savino, Director of Sports Medicine of the Modena Local Health Authority.

