The field of activity of the Ausl veterinary group, whose actions have never stopped even during the period of the health emergency, is often unknown to the citizens who identify this figure as the professional who takes care of pets above all, but there is a lot moreover. The Veterinary Service operates on the territory by checking the farms on compliance with the rules on hygiene and animal welfare, on the correct use of the drug in zootechnics, on the hygiene of the productions and the diffusive infectious diseases. Furthermore, the professionals work within the slaughterhouses, cutting laboratories, salami factories, ham factories and dairies, as well as dealing with the free sterilization of colony cats and kennel dogs.

(In the photo: Giuseppe Scardino, Head of the Ausl Veterinary Service for the Pavullo area)

The actions of the Ausl veterinarians include the control of pharmacies, parapharmacies, veterinary surgeries and clinics, animal shops, feed mills, wild species, food sampling in search of prohibited substances.

Equally important is the activity of the judicial police, whose service is involved independently or in support of the forces of order, producing sanctions and crime reports in the face of administrative or penal violations.