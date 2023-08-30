AUSL Modena – Pavullo hospital, new scale bed for the peritoneal dialysis clinic

“The Peritoneal Dialysis clinic of the Pavullo hospital is the place that allows users to be welcomed and managed in the various phases of their treatment path – explain Decenzio Bonucchi, Director of the UOC of Nephrology and Dialysis of the Modena Local Health Authority; Daniela Altariva, Director of Health Professions and the Pavullo area and of the Provincial Nephrological Network; and Daniela Manfredini, Care Coordinator Nephrology and Dialysis Pavullo and Pievepelago -. The balance bed, missing until now, is a fundamental aid for dialysis environments. In particular, it adds a further element to the therapeutic education implemented by the nurse and aimed at making the patient even more aware to help him maintain the skills and abilities that allow him to live with the disease”.

“As a company we have always been close to the local area, in particular to the Pavullo hospital which does good and assists the entire Frignano community – declare the president of Inco, Angelo Lami and his daughter Anna -. We are happy and proud to enhance the facility’s endowment with this donation and the others made in the past, which contribute to having a hospital ever closer to citizens”.

