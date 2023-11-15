AUSL Modena – PNRR, towards the new territorial operations centre, inspection by the AUSL management with Mayor Muzzarelli: “go ahead with the work”

“The redevelopment of the former Estense Hospital – underlines the mayor Gian Carlo Muzzarelli – also maintains for the building a strong characterization on the theme of health, as well as guaranteeing new spaces for culture, and the territorial operations center will have its definitive headquarters here , as part of the Community House. But the Cot is already operational and is an innovative structure, promoted by the Local Health Authority together with the Municipality and with the collaboration of the Modena University Hospital, which allows health services to be concretely brought closer to people, especially the most fragile, guaranteeing continuity in assistance. Thanks to a team of qualified and motivated nurses and social workers, internal integration is guaranteed between the various health and social-health services and the professionals involved in the different places of care “.

“In these first months of activity we have been able to see firsthand the importance of the territorial operations center within the Modena social and health network, and the professionals have been able to refine the procedures, also building new paths that did not exist before – adds the Ausl DG Anna Maria Petrini -. The COT is the clear example that to achieve proximity to care, a guiding principle of today’s (and tomorrow’s) healthcare, we also need organizational and not just structural changes, and competent professionals, in constant training, to respond to citizens’ needs . We hope that the construction site will continue quickly so that we can soon place the COT in its definitive location”.

Who can contact COT? Not the private citizen, but one of the subjects who are taking care of his care, i.e. the Doctor or Pediatrician, a Hospital or other nodes of the social and healthcare network. The majority of contacts come from hospital or residential care facilities (1192)368 from the territory (a home care nurse, a doctor, etc.) and 220 from the social service. 73% of evaluated users are over 75 years old, a sign that taking care of the frailties of elderly people, with multiple pathologies, is a crucial point of care. 4% are under 50 years old, while the remaining 23% are between 50 and 74 years old.

How to explain in a simple way how the COT works? It is a real “direction”, which takes care of the patient’s different needs, organizing the most appropriate responses for him. The health worker, or the social worker who first comes into contact with the citizen and identifies a new health need (even temporary) that changes the previous situation, activates the COT which quickly networks the resources to identify the best solution.

Share this: Facebook

X

