AUSL Modena – Policlinico, the 4-year-old girl who fell from the balcony is discharged

Upon her arrival, the little girl was managed in the General Emergency Department, directed by Dr Joseph Pezzutothen by Anesthesia and Intensive Care, directed by prof. Massimo Girardis. Once stabilized she was hospitalized in the Maternal – Infant Department, directed by prof. Lorenzo Iughetti and entrusted to the Pediatric Surgery team, directed by Dr Pier Luca CeccarelliOrthopedics and Traumatology, directed by prof. Fabio CataniaRadiology, directed by prof. Peter Torricelli. “Thanks to the work of everyone, doctors, surgeons and nursing staff – complimented the Director General of the AOU of Modena, doctor Claudio Vagnini and of the USL Doctor Anna Maria Petrini – this little girl can go home, among the affection of her loved ones. An excellent work of the pediatric emergency path that it is right to remind everyone “.

“The little patient arrived at the hospital with the 118 ambulance and was immediately evaluated and treated by the ED team according to the most up-to-date protocols on pediatric trauma – commented the doctor Joseph Pezzuto – The clinical and instrumental evaluations carried out allowed the identification of a spleen contusion and a left pneumothorax with associated pulmonary contusion. Fortunately, these injuries appeared less serious than the terrible dynamics could have entailed; the information was communicated in real time to the parents, who were present next to the little one right from her arrival. At the end of the evaluation in the ED, which saw the prompt involvement of pediatric specialists and pediatric intensivists, the girl was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for the continuation of the necessary treatments. In 2022, our PS, hub for pediatric and mother-child emergencies, took care of 630 patients under the age of 14; more than half of them (366) for traumatological problems. For 85, hospitalization or extension of observation in the pediatric area was required and 62 of these were hospitalized for causes related to traumas or multiple contusive cases”.

Since the activation by the Operations Center 118 – said the doctor Marcello BaraldiMedical Director of 118 on shift in self-medication on the day of the incident – the dynamics of the event was clear, i.e. a trauma from falling from the fourth floor in a 4-year-old pediatric patient. Upon arrival at the site, the little patient appeared alert and with severe pain in the left hemisome”. It was the same little girl, answering the questions of the 118 doctors, who said she fell from the fourth floor onto the backpack she had on her back: it was the backpack that cushioned the fall, decreasing the much more serious effects than a trauma from precipitation from such a high height it could cause. “Together with my team, we started the maneuvers to stabilize the conditions of the young patient, immobilizing her and supporting the circulation with infusion of liquids – continues Baraldi – the little girl was already subjected to an ultrasound on the scene of the event which confirmed the thoraco-abdominal trauma. Once in the emergency room of the Polyclinic Emergency Room, the child was taken in charge by the pediatric emergency team who masterfully continued our work. Once again – concludes Dr. Baraldi – the great teamwork allowed us to tell a beautiful story with a happy ending”.

The anesthetists-resuscitators and nurses of the SC of Anesthesia and Intensive Care they deal, in collaboration with the other members of the team, with the management of traumatized / polytraumatized children from their arrival in the emergency room until clinical stabilization, i.e. the condition in which there are no longer organ failures or life-threatening conditions of the baby. Compared to the management of the adult patient, the critically traumatized child has particular clinical and organizational aspects that require specific and dedicated competence, especially when the age is less than 5 years. Among the particular aspects, the support to the parents and their involvement in the care during the hospitalization of the child in the Intensive Care Unit are delicate elements that must be managed with great attention and dedication. “I believe that the management of critically ill children in the ICU is one of the most challenging activities that requires personnel trained from a scientific and human point of view. I take this opportunity to say a big thank you to all the wonderful people who make up the medical-nursing staff of the Polyclinic’s Multipurpose Intensive Care Unit for the expertise and love they dedicate to the management of critically ill children and their families, and to all people who need our care every day”. Said Prof. Massimo Girardis.

“The Traumatized Child – recalled the doctor Anna Rita Di Biase, pediatrician of the Polyclinic – from greater dynamics it requires a management in which the time factor is fundamental in order to prevent permanent injuries. On the basis of these criteria, all dedicated professionals are pre-alerted before the patient arrives in the ED. With regard to the case of our little girl, in fact, on the basis of our corporate trauma protocols, all the professionals concerned were alerted and this teamwork allowed the excellent result obtained for our little girl”.

“From our point of view – concluded the doctor Pier Luca CeccarelliDirector of Pediatric surgery – it was a blunt thoraco-abdominal trauma, with evidence of a modest pathological condition in both districts. In synergy with fellow resuscitators, in full compliance with the most up-to-date and specific pediatric guidelines, we have had a conservative behavior with careful clinical and instrumental monitoring. The pneumo-mediastinal lesion and the splenic lesion returned spontaneously”.

“As orthopaedists, we were already alerted in the PS of the arrival of the little girl in red code, of the type of injury and of the investigations in progress, in real time, – recalled the doctor Maria Carmen Marongiu, orthopedist of the Polyclinic –, but we intervened in the treatment later, when the child was stabilized, as the child had compound fractures that did not require surgery but simple immobilization and priority was given to stabilizing the child, also considering the dynamics of the accident. A story with a happy ending that made us all happy.