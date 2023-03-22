Per foster the growth of tomorrow’s doctors in this system of integrated approach to carethe Modena Local Health Authority and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia have created a innovative training project and which looks to today and tomorrow of healthcare: from the collaboration between the Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation directed by Dr. Fabio Gilioli and the School of Specialization in Community Medicine and Primary Care coordinated by Professor Elena Corradini, a new experimental path aimed at third-year postgraduateswhich will enter Community Hospitals (Osco) and Internal Medicine departments, for study the intermediate care system in the field and the transition from the acute phase to the new care structures, with the goal to put into practice and perfect the specific skills relating to the management and multidimensional assessment of complex and chronic patients acquired during the specialist training course.

(In the photo: from left Chiara Tagliazucchi, postgraduate; Pier Luca Marazzi, postgraduate; Elena Corradini, UNIMORE School of Specialization Coordinator in Community Medicine and Primary Care; Giorgio De Santis, President of the UNIMORE Faculty of Medicine and Surgery; Anna Maria Petrini, General Manager of the Modena Local Health Authority; Fabio Gilioli, Director of the Department of Internal Medicine and Rehabilitation of the Modena Local Health Authority; Lorenzo Rubrigi, resident)

The project will allow the doctor in specialist training to make anprofessionalizing experience at 360 degrees, in a multi-professional and multidisciplinary perspectivein contexts which, according to the ministerial indications of DM77, represent the pillars of the new territorial health organization model.

In recent months, the first resident worked side by side first with the operators of the Osco di Novi and, from 20 February, he moved to the Internal Medicine department of the Santa Maria Bianca hospital in Mirandola directed by Dr. Gilioli, for a which, once fully operational, will see the professionals in training in the third year of the School are engaged every year in OSCO.

“It is an important project – underline Elena Corradini and Fabio Gilioli –, which sees in the synergy between institutions the flywheel to improve the quality level of assistance in the area through the training of increasingly skilled medical professionals. The residents who will be included in this path will have the opportunity to acquire specific skills, managing the patient’s clinical and organizational transition processes from the hospital to the intermediate context, such as an OSCO or a Hospice, in teams with other professional figures. A complex patient, with chronicity, who often requires needs that are not only of a clinical-welfare type but also social. The transversal nature of the skills that the community medicine specialist must possess is one of the cornerstones on which this experience revolves, which, as mentioned, has the ultimate goal of bringing about a qualitative improvement in patient care in different contexts”.

The community and primary care physician – In the four-year course, the School of Specialization trains medical figures with theoretical, scientific and professional knowledge in the fields of diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of acute and chronic diseases with particular reference to the context of the primary and intermediate care network. In particular, the specialist develops specific professional knowledge and skills in the multidimensional assessment of health needs, in the formulation of integrated care plans and in the drafting of care pathways that allow for guaranteeing continuity of care between different areas of care (hospital, territorial and home) and between different services and professional skills.

The specific areas of professional competence concern primary care, general medicine, palliative care and the management and direction of territorial services such as Districts, Services or Units of Primary Care and Community Medicine, community homes, territorial palliative care, non-hospital intermediate residential and community hospitals.