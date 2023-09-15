AUSL Modena – Preventing cardiovascular diseases with good nutrition and healthy lifestyles, meetings begin in the Districts of Pavullo and Sassuolo

Eating healthily is one of the most important natural medicines for our body. This is the underlying theme of a series of free meetings scheduled from tomorrow, Friday 15 September, in the health districts of Sassuolo and Pavullo. The events, entitled “Prevention of cardiovascular diseases through nutrition and healthy lifestyles”, are organized by the “La Voce APS” Association in collaboration with the Modena Local Health Authority and local authorities. The speaker of the initiatives will be Maurizio Agradi, nutritionist at the Oncology Day Hospital of Sassuolo.

First appointment scheduled for tomorrow in Prignano sulla Secchia at 8.30 pm, at the Conference Hall in via Salvo D’Acquisto 133. Following, on 29 September, the initiative will stop in Polinago (8.30 pm, Youth Hall in via Pieve 1) , then on 6 October in Pavullo (8.30 pm, Council Hall in piazza Montecuccoli 1), and on 13 October in Palagano (8.30 pm, Cinema I. Ranucci via XIII Dicembre 36)

For information on the meetings you can contact the Association “La Voce APS at the number” 3899168457

