AUSL Modena – Promotion of health in prison, an innovative motor activity project for prisoners with chronic pathologies

It is a unique project of its kind in Emilia-Romagna (particularly innovative also at national level) and is part of the actions to promote health in prisons which see professionals included in the penitentiary medicine team with the specific objective of promoting health, in a context such as prison where people are more vulnerable.

The first activities started in 2021 from the need to also allow prisoners with chronic diseases to be able to practice physical activity during detention like other people who play sports in prison thanks to various associations.

For some time now, Sports Medicine has been offering a path of motor activity adapted for people with chronic pathologies on the basis of a specific regional protocol and the same type of path has been proposed in the prison of Modena and in the prison of Castelfranco Emilia.

“The goal is to improve the progress of some chronic pathologies that tend to worsen in prison such as diabetes, heart disease, musculoskeletal problems, obesity – explains Victor Laviola Head of the Penitentiary Medicine Program of the Modena Local Health Authority – the inmates found the service useful and, after more than a year, we are already seeing the results: weight reduction, better pain control, glycemia management and, above all, reduction in the abuse of drugs that are often used in prisons improper way. Overall, good results both in terms of subjective well-being and clinical course”.

Between the two detention facilities, more than a hundred prisoners have been involved to date in the project which is implemented by Dr. Vincenzo Acchiappati, technical kinesiologist of preventive and adapted motor activity of the Department of Primary Care of the Modena Local Health Authority which is joined the Penitentiary Medicine team.

“The activities take place in a dedicated space for one session a week – explains Get caught – we start with the warm-up and then we continue with muscle strengthening exercises with small tools, aerobic activity, with treadmills and stationary bikes, balance and cool-down exercises. The inmates participate willingly and, compared to the initial motor conditions, we see an improvement in the measured parameters”.

Participants are mostly men, are mainly aged between 40 and 60 and suffer above all from metabolic pathologies, followed by musculoskeletal and cardiovascular problems. During the course, continuous collaboration is ensured with the specialists who work within the structure (internist, physiatrist, orthopedic). People who do not have chronic pathologies, and who do not fall within the inclusion parameters of the project, still have the possibility of receiving motor consultancy on the recommendation of the other members of the multidisciplinary team of penitentiary medicine (psychologists, doctors, health promoters).